OPPO Find N3: The Ultimate Foldable Phone for Digital Professionals

With how quickly the world of technology changes, it is hard to find a device that can keep up and do more at the same time. Working on the go has become the default mode for many digital professionals these days, so they require a phone that can accommodate what they need on demand. Something OPPO’s latest foldable phone can do with ease.

The new OPPO Find N3 lets you unleash your creativity and increase productivity regardless of where you are, thanks to its advanced cameras and PC-like computing power. Here’s why you should consider the brand's latest book–styled foldable smartphone to be your next go-to tech companion for years to come. Sights To Behold Image: OPPO One of the features that makes this phone worth carrying every day is its screen. Featuring 120Hz Dynamic Refresh Rate and accurate colour performance, you can view anything with stunning detail, and you will not worry about wear and drops thanks to its protective Ultra-Thin Nanocrystal Glass. With its

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MALAYMAİL: Battered yen struggles to find floor as Bank of Japan's policy at odds with higher ratesThe yen remains near a three-decade low against the dollar as the Bank of Japan's monetary policy clashes with the prospect of higher rates elsewhere. The Japanese currency also slumped against the euro and British pound.

Source: malaymail | Read more »

FMTODAY: Battered yen stuck near three-decade low as BOJ policy contrasts with higher rates elsewhereThe yen struggles to find a floor as the Bank of Japan's ultra-easy monetary policy settings clash with the expectation of higher rates in other countries.

Source: fmtoday | Read more »

PAULTAN: Volvo XC40 B5 Mild-Hybrid Variant Updated for Malaysian MarketThe Volvo XC40 has been updated once again for the Malaysian market, with the B5 mild-hybrid variant available in a sole Ultimate trim. The XC40 Recharge BEV continues to be on sale as a 2023 year model with promotions. The B5 variant is RM10,000 more than its last update in October 2022. It features a 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol engine and an electric drive component, producing a combined output of 260 hp and 390 Nm of torque. The 2024 model year introduces a new Vapour Grey exterior paint colour.

Source: paultan | Read more »

FMTODAY: Government Funding of Pensions in Malaysia: A Solution is Urgently NeededCivil service pensions in Malaysia have become unsustainable, diverting resources from social priorities. The government is facing a shortfall in covering pension costs and needs to find a solution. One proposed solution is to combine pension funds and increase returns to create a larger fund. Changing the strategic asset allocation could also help increase returns.

Source: fmtoday | Read more »

SAYSDOTCOM: CoKeeps Becomes Malaysia's First Qualified Digital Asset CustodianCoKeeps is the first and currently only company to receive full approval from Securities Commision Malaysia (SC) to offer custodial services for digital assets.

Source: saysdotcom | Read more »