OPPO Find N2 Flip: A Unique Flip Phone with New Features

Color OS has a good reputation for being simple and snappy, and it’s built upon the foundation of good hardware. Coming from the 13th, the 14th has some new features that you can really make good use of, such as the updated Aquamorphic Design, more AI smart features, and privacy protection. Now these features differ among many OPPO phones, and the Flip has something unique compared to others, so let’s get to the details with this OPPO Find N2 Flip.

We have covered many flip phones in the past, including this N2, and the outer screen creates a very differentiated experience, mainly because you can do many things on it. So unlike regular phones, the AOD feature has its own way of showing the basic information, as well as mini app support. As you can see, you can double-tap to wake it up, and you will basically see the time, and date along with some apps like the camera, whether and timer, if you want some other AOD info to show up, you can also customize them in the setting





