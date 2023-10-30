Oppo A2 with Dimensity 6020 to launch in China on November 11

has officially announced that the A2 smartphone will launch on November 11 in China. The phone is likely a rebranded version of the recently launched Oppo A79 for the Chinese market.features a thin and light design, measuring just 7.99mm thick and weighing 193 grams. It has a polycarbonate frame with a metallic texture and a flat rear panel with a dual camera setup in a shiny Ring housing.

The phone has a 6.72-inch display with FHD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and Oppo’s All Day AI eye protection for a safe viewing experience. It is also Widevine L1 certified, which means that users can watch HD video content from Amazon Prime and Netflix.

The Oppo A79 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 primary sensor and a 2MP Omnivision OV02B1B portrait shooter on the rear, and an 8MP camera on the front. headtopics.com

The phone has a large 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Other features include Android 13 OS-based ColorOS 13 out of the box, virtual RAM expansion up to 8GB, dual speaker setup with stereo support, and dual SIM.Find N3’s initial sales 2.2 times higher than Find N2, confirms Oppo

