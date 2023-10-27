Oppo A2 5G specs, design, & pricing revealed, spotted on China Telecom

model. And now, we have more details regarding the A2 5G smartphone including its design, pricing, and specifications. So let’s have a look.The Chinese tech giant’s A2 5G was sighted on the China Telecom platform. Looking at the online database, the Oppo A2 5G carries the model number PJB110. This listing also revealed the design of the smartphone thanks to official renders. This showed that the front houses a center aligned punch hole cutout for the selfie camera.

Oppo A2 5G will arrive with a thin body that measures 7.9mm in thickness and weighs 193 grams. Under the hood, the device will be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC (rebranded Dimensity 700), which is paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB/512GB of internal storage. The rear packs a 50-megapixel primary camera that is paired with 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Meanwhile, the front houses an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. Other notable features include a large 5,000mAh battery pack and a 3.

Lastly, the base model of the Oppo A2 5G will reportedly have a price tag of 1,999 Yuan (roughly 273 US Dollars), while the 512GB could cost 2,199 Yuan (roughly 300 US Dollars). The mid range smartphone will apparently arrive in multiple color options, namely Ice Crystal Purple, Clear Wave Green, and Quiet Sea Black. Unfortunately, an official launch date is still unclear, but the announcement should be right around the corner. headtopics.com

