OpenAI Introduces Customizable ChatGPT and GPT Store

Users can now create custom versions of ChatGPT for specific purposes without needing to know how to code. The chatbot can be customized through conversations, allowing users to feed it specific knowledge and make it analyze certain data. Custom ChatGPTs can be shared publicly, and a GPT Store will be launched where verified builders can sell their chatbots.
Privacy is ensured as chats with other people's GPTs are not shared with the original builders, and data sharing can be controlled by the user
Malaysia Headlines
