Open Payment System Coming Soon To KTM Commuter, LRT, MRT

With this card, queuing for tokens at self-service machines will be a thing of the past, provided your TNG card holds sufficient credit. Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook told the Dewan Rakyat yesterday (26 October) that the open payment system will be rolled out in mid-November.

Prasarana is currently finalising the implementation plan, scheduled to begin in March 2024 and conclude by 2025. “If necessary, the system will continue to evolve, and other payment methods, such as QR codes, would be allowed.” headtopics.com

He also mentioned that the automatic fare collection ticketing system for the entire KTM Komuter network in Klang Valley was nearly complete.

