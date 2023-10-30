Op Sabong: Immigration Dept nabs 216 foreigners in Nilai

: The Negeri Sembilan Immigration Department (JIMNS) detained 216 foreigners, including 11 children, around Nilai near here in a five-day Op Sabong that began on Tuesday (Oct 24).

Its director, Kennith Tan Ai Kiang said those detained, including 71 women, were from Myanmar, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Nepal, Cambodia, Pakistan, India and Vietnam, with the children aged between two and 17.

“They were all detained under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Immigration Regulations 1963. They have been sent to the Lenggeng Immigration Depot,” he said in a statement today, adding that several security agencies as well as local authorities, including the police and Customs Department, were also involved in the 74 operations throughout the five days. headtopics.com

Meanwhile, he said that from January to Oct 11, a total of 184 foreigners were checked and 31 were detained for allegedly committing offences under the Immigration Act and Immigration Regulations 1963, with three employers charged in court.

Tan said the operations were carried out in furniture and carpet shops, retail outlets and eateries in the district. He added that similar operations would always be stepped up nationwide to ensure the safety of locals. headtopics.com

He also called on the public to channel information regarding the presence of illegal immigrants, saying all information would be strictly confidential. -

