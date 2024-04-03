Only 2% of Malaysian Organisations Ready for Cybersecurity Risks

A mere 2% of all organisations in Malaysia are ready enough to be resilient against modern cybersecurity risks, according to the latest Cisco Cybersecurity Readiness Index report. Two thirds of Malaysian organisations have below average security readiness. The report surveyed 30 different markets, including Malaysia, and scored organisations based on five pillars of cybersecurity.

Cisco determined that most organisations in Malaysia have either below average or some level of deployment but below average cybersecurity readiness

