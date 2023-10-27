'Only 2-3 Hours Of Actual Work': Netizens React To Government Office Employee’s “Daily Schedule”

A Twitter user recently asked netizens the best time to call the office of a government agency because no one had answered the phone when he called around 11:30am. Some netizens shared their opinion of the best time to contact a government agency but the question also prompted many government office employees to share the schedule of an average employee so everyone can determine the best time to call.

However, before you take this “schedule” too seriously, it was meant to poke fun at the stereotype and not incite hate towards the employees. Some netizens clarified that there are government employees who do honest work and are very dedicated to their jobs. One employee said her workload is so heavy that she barely has time to rest and even has to bring work home at times.

