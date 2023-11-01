Only 1 person certified to instal, maintain EV charging stations nationwide

The skills development department, which comes under the human resources ministry, came up with the NOSS standards for EV vehicle charging station maintenance and repair programmes in May. “The ministry hopes the number of skilled graduates in this field will increase in the future through the initiatives we are carrying out, including promotional activities,” he said in a written reply.

Sivakumar was responding to Manndzri Nasib (BN-Tenggara) on the number of certificate and diploma holders in fields such as Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) diagnostic and rectification, electric and hybrid car servicing, as well as for charging station maintenance and installation.

The minister also said that currently eight people were certified to service BEVs, while 82 were qualified to service hybrid vehicles.There are currently 1,246 charging stations in operation. On a related matter, Sivakumar said his ministry was working with the investment, trade and industry ministry (Miti) to ensure sufficient manpower to support the EV sector’s growth in Malaysia.Last week, Miti minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz was reported as saying the country’s electronics industry offered a strong foundation for Malaysia to be a vital part of the global EV supply chain.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESUNDAILY: Sivakumar: Kementerian Sumber Manusia sedang giat galakkan ekosistem modal insanKUALA LUMPUR: Kementerian Sumber Manusia sedang giat bekerjasama dengan pemain industri untuk mengalakkan pembangunan yang memberangsangkan ekosistem ...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Sivakumar: Skim Keilatan akan diperluas kepada pekerja asingKUALA LUMPUR: Kementerian Sumber Manusia (KSM) akan memperluaskan Skim Keilatan kepada pekerja asing di negara ini bagi memastikan manfaat skim terseb...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Skim Keilatan akan diperluas kepada pekerja asing, kata menteriMenteri Sumber Manusia, V Sivakumar berkata perkara itu sedang diperincikan sebelum dikuat kuasa dalam masa terdekat.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: ‘Grow human capital together’Yusof says that his last conversation with Syamsul took place over a year ago via phone.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

PAULTAN: Petronas Sepang International Circuit – national oil company signs 3-year naming rights deal with trackIt’s now called the Petronas Sepang International Circuit after the national oil and gas company signed a three-year naming rights deal with Malaysia’s top track. Yesterday’s announcement comes before SIC hosts the 2023 Petronas Grand …

Source: paultan | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: PM Anwar says allowed 100pc foreign owned Tesla, Starlink to operate in Malaysia for national goodKUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Elon Musk-linked companies Tesla and Starlink have been allowed to operate in Malaysia as fully foreign-owned entities after taking into account their...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕