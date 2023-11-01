Only 1 person certified to instal, maintain EV charging stations nationwide

The skills development department, which comes under the human resources ministry, came up with the NOSS standards for EV vehicle charging station maintenance and repair programmes in May. “The ministry hopes the number of skilled graduates in this field will increase in the future through the initiatives we are carrying out, including promotional activities,” he said in a written reply.
Sivakumar was responding to Manndzri Nasib (BN-Tenggara) on the number of certificate and diploma holders in fields such as Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) diagnostic and rectification, electric and hybrid car servicing, as well as for charging station maintenance and installation.
The minister also said that currently eight people were certified to service BEVs, while 82 were qualified to service hybrid vehicles.There are currently 1,246 charging stations in operation. On a related matter, Sivakumar said his ministry was working with the investment, trade and industry ministry (Miti) to ensure sufficient manpower to support the EV sector’s growth in Malaysia.Last week, Miti minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz was reported as saying the country’s electronics industry offered a strong foundation for Malaysia to be a vital part of the global EV supply chain.
Malaysia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕
Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕
Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕
Source: staronline | Read more ⮕
Source: paultan | Read more ⮕
Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕