Online Courses: A Path to a Career in Coding

With the convenience of online courses, many are diving into the world of coding, though securing a career is not without its challenges. — Image by Freepik “I couldn’t stand how the people in my previous industry were being treated, with irregular working hours and how demanding it was,” says multimedia designer turned front-end web developer Jason Yeap.
The 25-year-old describes his work life as akin to that of a doctor on call for extended periods in a hospital, having to respond to client-requested changes at a moment’s notice. For Yeap, who had already been working for two years prior to the pandemic, the subsequent MCO (movement control order) was the turning point where he decided to make a change. Recognising the greater stability and better potential for career progression as a web developer, he opted for self-education, turning to online courses instead of a college to build the skills necessary for a new profession. Despite having no formal education in computer science, Yeap used his self-taught coding skills to become a web develope
