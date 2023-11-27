Online Courses: A Path to a Career in Coding

With the convenience of online courses, many are diving into the world of coding, though securing a career is not without its challenges. — Image by Freepik “I couldn’t stand how the people in my previous industry were being treated, with irregular working hours and how demanding it was,” says multimedia designer turned front-end web developer Jason Yeap.

The 25-year-old describes his work life as akin to that of a doctor on call for extended periods in a hospital, having to respond to client-requested changes at a moment’s notice. For Yeap, who had already been working for two years prior to the pandemic, the subsequent MCO (movement control order) was the turning point where he decided to make a change. Recognising the greater stability and better potential for career progression as a web developer, he opted for self-education, turning to online courses instead of a college to build the skills necessary for a new profession. Despite having no formal education in computer science, Yeap used his self-taught coding skills to become a web develope





staronline » / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Business courses crucial to empower entrepreneursRANAU: Entrepreneurs in business are advised to attend courses, seminars or briefings in order to improve their knowledge and skills.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Two new KTYS courses to meet current needsKota Kinabalu: Yayasan Sabah College of Technology (KTYS) is offering two new short courses – Pastry and Baking as well as Home Cleaning – to meet the needs of the community and increase the competitiveness of its trainees.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Future bleak for these grads: Too many varsities offering performing arts coursesKota Kinabalu: Limited opportunities in the industry has resulted in Malaysia now having an abundance of jobless performing arts graduates, a senior official warned.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Equine Companionship Empowers Individuals with DisabilitiesEquine companionship goes beyond riding, offering individuals with disabilities a path to empowerment.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

RingConn Exclusive Black Friday Deals: Your Path to Smart Health at Unbeatable Prices!Latest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals

Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »

BNM forecasts “higher-for-longer” US interest rate pathThe resilience of the US economy has severely impacted MGS yields, ringgit and FBM KLCI in September.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »