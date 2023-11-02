Ong Kian Ming: PTPTN loan repayment via income contingent loan method should have been implemented gradually

“This is done as new borrowers would know about the ICLR right from the start and not be shocked by higher repayment rates if they were to earn a higher salary soon after graduating. In a press conference in Parliament on Monday, Wan Saiful said a similar proposal was made when he served as the PTPTN chairman in 2018.

Ong, who credited Wan Saiful for his efforts in improving the corporation’s financial position when he was PTPTN chairman, said the concerns raised on the proposed ICLR’s impact in 2018 were not mainly about the concept itself, but rather its implementation.

“The proposal to significantly reduce the amount of loan repayment for those earning below RM2000 a month also included increasing the monthly repayments of those earning higher salaries. He also proposed additional solutions, such as the securitisation of some of the PTPTN loans with higher repayment rates.

