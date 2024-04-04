OnePlus Nord CE 4 Now Available for Purchase in India

OnePlus Nord CE 4 is now available for purchase in India. The device features a 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, and 100W charging. It comes in two options: 8GB+128GB for Rs 24,999 and 8GB+256GB for Rs 26,999.

Customers can buy it from various online and offline stores. Offers include free Nord Buds 2 for early buyers, bank discounts, EMI options, and trade-in bonuses for existing OnePlus users.

OnePlus has launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus Nord CE4, in India. The device comes with impressive specifications including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. It also features a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a 5500mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC charging, and a 50MP main + 8MP ultra-wide dual-camera setup.

Here's how OnePlus Nord CE 4 will differ from OnePlus Ace 3V

The Vivo V30 may look identical to the V30 Pro, but actually loses the Zeiss logo, has one less camera and trades the Dimensity 8200 for a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 instead.

The Meizu 21 not only has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, but also a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with the thinnest bezels in the world, and an RGB Dynamic Ring on the back.

The OnePlus Nord CE4 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 (4 nm) CPU processor with 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1. The device also has a 6.74-i

OnePlus Nord 4 leaks begin, here's what to expect

