OnePlus Launches OnePlus Nord CE4 in India

As we’ve mentioned previously, OnePlus yesterday launched the OnePlus Nord CE4 in India, its latest mid-ranger offering. Featuring some compelling specs in its price range, read on to find out more about the device. The Nord CE4 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and either 128 or 256GB of storage. Under the hood, there’s also a 5500mAh battery with support for 100W SUPERVOOC charging via the USB-C port. Display-wise, it’s a 6.
7-inch 120Hz AMOLED with 1100 nits peak brightness, FHD+ resolution and 2160Hz PWM dimming. A punch-hole cutout at the top centre houses the 16MP selfie shooter while the main camera setup at the rear is a 50MP main + 8MP ultra-wide dual-camera setup housed in an oval camera module. Other notable specs include Android 14 via OxygenOS 14, dual SIM and microSD card hybrid slot, Bluetooth
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: technavemy - 🏆 6. / 68 Read more »
Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »
Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »
Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »
Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »
Source: LowyatNET - 🏆 13. / 59 Read more »