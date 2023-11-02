OnePlus 12 to feature new Sony Lytia dual-layer stacked camera sensor

The Lytia sensor uses a stacked CMOS design with two layers of transistors and photodiodes. This allows for physically larger photodiodes, which can capture more light and produce sharper, more detailed images.

OnePlus is the second sub-brand under the BBK Electronics umbrella to benefit from the group’s partnership with Sony’s LYTIA Mobile Image Sensor Brand. The company previously used a Sony Lytia 808 sensor on the OnePlus Open’s main camera, but it is rumored that the OnePlus 12 will use a different Lytia sensor.Other BBK Electronics brands, such as Oppo and Vivo, have also announced partnerships with Sony’s Lytia. This means that we can expect to see the same dual-layer stacked sensors used in the main cameras of the upcoming Oppo Find X7 and Vivo X100 smartphones.

In addition to the Lytia sensor, the OnePlus 12 is also rumored to feature a new telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The phone is also expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which will offer improved performance and power efficiency.

The OnePlus 12 is expected to launch in China sometime in December 2023, followed by a global release in early 2024.Xiaomi Smart Tower Heater Lite launched in the EUGizmochina brings you the best of Chinese Tech from emerging smartphone companies, innovative startups, to crazy smart home products and revolutionary technologies.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TECHNAVEMY: OnePlus x Sony collaboration - The OnePlus 12 will feature the new Sony LYTIA image sensorOnePlus fans rejoice. Thanks to a collaboration with Sony, the upcoming OnePlus 12 will feature a significant upgrade for its camera. That said,

Source: technavemy | Read more ⮕

GIZMOCHINA: OnePlus Introduces ‘Maestro’ Tier To Red Cable Club With New BenefitsLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals

Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕

GIZMOCHINA: Sony to launch PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds in December, Pre-Orders start next weekLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals

Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕

KOTAKU: PS5 Slim Bundles May Include Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 3 For FreeSony is bundling its smaller PS5 and the new Xbox first-party game for just $500

Source: Kotaku | Read more ⮕

TECHNAVEMY: Sony Pulse wireless earbuds & headset prices & launch date announced for MalaysiaBack at the end of August this year, Sony Interactive Entertainment introduced two new wireless wearables - the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds&nb

Source: technavemy | Read more ⮕

GIZMOCHINA: OmniVision’s OV50H sensor gains favor among Chinese smartphone makers, challenging SonyOmniVision's OV50H sensor gains favor among Chinese smartphone makers, challenging Sony with advanced features and domestic support.

Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕