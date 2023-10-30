OnePlus 12’s global variant appears on Geekbench

is gearing up to unveil the OnePlus 12 flagship phone in the Chinese market. There is speculation that the device might be launched in late November or early December. In the past week, the Chinese variant of this device, identified by the, was seen in the AnTuTu benchmark database. Now, a different OnePlus phone with the model number CPH2581, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, has emerged on Geekbench. This device appears to be the global version of the OnePlus 12.chip explicitly.

The listing further reveals that the device has 16 GB of RAM and Android 14 onboard. The global version of the device may ship with the all-new OxygenOS 14, whereas its Chinese edition will have ColorOS 14.

In the single-core test of Geekbench 6, the OnePlus 12 scored 2169 points. The device recorded a score of 6501 points in the multi-core test.Chinese variant with 12 GB RAM onboard achieved a record-breaking AnTuTu score of 2,11,0808. Hence, it appears that the device will have 12 GB / 16 GB RAM variants. There is a possibility that the device may ship with up to 1 TB of UFS 4.0 storage. that offers a 2K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness exceeding 2600 nits. headtopics.com

Gizmochina brings you the best of Chinese Tech from emerging smartphone companies, innovative startups, to crazy smart home products and revolutionary technologies.

