OnePlus 12 Appears On AnTuTu Benchmark Revealing Performance Results

Open foldable phone, the brand has now started teasing its next-generation number series flagship and it is confirmed to arrive soon. The company in collaboration with BOE introducedfor the upcoming OnePlus 12. It is also confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Leaks and rumors have already revealed several details of the OnePlus 12. Now the device has surfaced on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform revealing its scores in various aspects.

The OnePlus 12 is already confirmed to come with a 6.82-inch curved OLED display and feature a BOE X1 panel also called Oriental Screen. It will have a 2K resolution, 120Hz LTPO display, and a peak brightness of 2,600 nits. The display is touted to be the world’s best with a DisplayMate A+ rating, six major breakthroughs, and more.

As per leaks and rumors, the OnePlus 12 is expected to retain the same design as its predecessor. It will reportedly come with a 50MP OIS-enabled sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64MP periscope unit. The smartphone is tipped to be backed by a 5,400mAh battery unit with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. It is also expected to feature a USB 3.2 port. headtopics.com

Read more:

gizmochina »

The OnePlus Open will not be sold in Malaysia - OnePlus Malaysia rep confirmsPreviously, we mentioned the release of the OnePlus Open. Today, a OnePlus Malaysia representative confirmed that the phone will not be available on t Read more ⮕

Xiaomi 14, 14 Pro prices leaked; AnTuTu listing, live shots emerge hours before launchLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals Read more ⮕

Redmi Pad SE vs OnePlus Pad Go: Specs ComparisonAffordable tablets comparison between Redmi Pad SE and OnePlus PAd Go. Read more ⮕

Vivo X100 5G Global Launch Seems on Cards as it appears on TKDNLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals Read more ⮕

Vivo Y100 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC, 12GB RAM Appears On Geekbench Ahead Of Tomorrow’s LaunchLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals Read more ⮕

Honda Sustaina-C and Pocket concepts reimagine the original City and Motocompo pairing as modern EVsHonda appears to be in a throwback mood with its concepts at this year’s Japan Mobility Show, as in addition to the Prelude Concept, the Japanese carmaker also presented the Sustaina-C Concept and Pocket Concept. … Read more ⮕