On proposed ‘regressive’ citizenship law changes, Saifuddin Nasution says stateless kids still have legal avenues to be Malaysian

He said this was conveyed to the civil societies during their various engagement sessions with the government. “So, we agree to that recommendation, we say that the child needs to be registered by the Welfare Department first and a subsequent application for citizenship will be submitted by the department.

However, civil societies have since voiced their objections to the proposed amendments that would also affect children born out of wedlock to Malaysian men, stateless children adopted by Malaysian parents, foundlings or children who were abandoned (including those abandoned upon birth), and families with generations of stateless children born in Malaysia.

“I have a responsibility to provide justification and explanation whereby in the end it falls to the Members of Parliament in this August House to give it the necessary support (the constitutional amendment) because citizenship is a privilege,” Saifuddin added.

