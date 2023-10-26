Oil falls more than US$2 on easing Middle East fears

Worries about the broader global economy are one of the factors that weighed on crude oil prices on Thursday. – ReuterspicOil prices fell more US$2 a barrel on Thursday (Oct 26) as fears of a wider Middle East conflict eased at the same time that US demand showed signs of weakening.
Brent crude futures settled at US$87.93 (RM420.92) a barrel, sliding US$2.20 or 2.44%. On Wednesday, Brent settled nearly 2% higher. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures finished at US$83.21 (RM398.32) a barrel, down US$2.18, or 2.55%.
Oil prices have been boosted recently by fears of a spillover affecting global crude supplies from the conflict between Israel and Hamas, which could embroil Iran and its allies in the region.“The security premium we’ve been paying since earlier in the month seems to be deflating,“ said John Kilduff, partner with Again Capital LLC. headtopics.com
The US and other countries are urging Israel to delay a full invasion of Gaza, which is reeling from almost three weeks of Israeli bombing triggered by a mass killing spree in southern Israel by Iranian-backed Hamas.
“The market is on edge,“ said Price Futures analyst Phil Flynn. “It’s critical to understand that we’re one headline away from a big rally in the market.” Worries about the broader global economy also weighed on prices. US Treasury yields headed back toward 5% on Thursday, dragging shares around the world to multi-month lows. headtopics.com
The US economy, however, grew at its fastest pace in nearly two years in the third quarter, data showed on Thursday, raising expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates high for longer.Inventories climbed by 1.4 million barrels to 421.1 million barrels, according to the Energy Information Administration, exceeding a 240,000-barrel gain expected by analysts from a Reuters poll.
