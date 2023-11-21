Official Price for Smart #1 Revealed in Malaysia

A long time coming, the official price for the Smart #1 in Malaysia has finally been revealed at today’s grand launch event. Here’s what it looks like:Smart #1 Pro and Premium can be obtained in Digital White, Laser Red, Quantum Blue, and Future Green. There is also the Lumen Yellow option which is exclusively made for the Premium variant and all of these colourways are accompanied by the Eclipse Black roof.

As for the Smart #1 Brabus, the colour options you have include Digital White, Cyber Silver, and Laser Red which come standard with Eclipse Black roof as well. This variant can also be obtained with the Radiant Red roof option, provided that you choose Meta Black, Cyber Silver, or Atom Grey – Matte as the primary colourway. The Premium and Brabus models can also be draped in full Atom Grey – Matte colourway. Do note that if you want Atom Grey – Matte as the colour of your Smart #1 body, you have to fork out an additional RM5,000 for i





