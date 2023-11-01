Official Flyers of SS11 Sedan Model Revealed

Official flyers of the SS11 sedan model has been posted on social media, detailing key highlights of the four variants – Executive, Premium, Flagship and Flagship X – plus the seven colour options available. The sedan model confirms the use of the 1.5 litre three-cylinder turbocharged engine across the board, along with a seven-speed dual clutch transmission. The base Executive variant gets six airbags, lane change assist, electric parking brake, 16-inch alloy wheels, fabric seats and an 8.

0-inch infotainment head unit. The Premium variant adds on LED headlamps, rear taillight bar, leatherette seats, auto air conditioning and a reverse camera

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GİZMOCHİNA: Get Redmi K60 Ultra Flagship Phone at an Unbeatable Price of $399 on GiztopLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals

Source: gizmochina | Read more »

LOWYATNET: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Review: Flagship On A BudgetThe Galaxy S23 Fan Edition (FE), which launched in Malaysia earlier this month, is the latest and final entry to Samsung's flagship line-up for the year.

Source: LowyatNET | Read more »

TECHNAVEMY: Next ROG flagship teased with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, presumably ROG Phone 8Ever since the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform was announced last week, several Android brands quickly posted updates of what are the next flagships coming w

Source: technavemy | Read more »

GİZMOCHİNA: OnePlus 12 camera samples released, compared with flagship phone from another brand ￼￼Latest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals

Source: gizmochina | Read more »

GİZMOCHİNA: Redmi K70 Series rumored to feature a flagship camera sensorThe Redmi K70 series is rumored to launch with a flagship camera sensor and periscope lens. Here's what we know so far.

Source: gizmochina | Read more »

GİZMOCHİNA: MediaTek Announces Flagship Dimensity 9300 ProcessorLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals

Source: gizmochina | Read more »