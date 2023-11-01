HEAD TOPICS

Official Flyers of SS11 Sedan Model Revealed

Official flyers of the SS11 sedan model has been posted on social media, detailing key highlights of the four variants – Executive, Premium, Flagship and Flagship X – plus the seven colour options available.

SS11, Sedan, Official Flyers, Variants, Executive, Premium, Flagship, Flagship X, Colour Options, 1.5 Litre Engine, Three-Cylinder Turbocharged Engine, Seven-Speed Dual Clutch Transmission, Airbags, Lane Change Assist, Electric Parking Brake, Alloy Wheels, Fabric Seats, Infotainment Head Unit, LED Headlamps, Rear Taillight Bar, Leatherette Seats, Auto Air Conditioning, Reverse Camera

Official flyers of the SS11 sedan model has been posted on social media, detailing key highlights of the four variants – Executive, Premium, Flagship and Flagship X – plus the seven colour options available. The sedan model confirms the use of the 1.5 litre three-cylinder turbocharged engine across the board, along with a seven-speed dual clutch transmission. The base Executive variant gets six airbags, lane change assist, electric parking brake, 16-inch alloy wheels, fabric seats and an 8.

0-inch infotainment head unit. The Premium variant adds on LED headlamps, rear taillight bar, leatherette seats, auto air conditioning and a reverse camera

