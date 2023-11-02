Ocean acidification may threaten national food security, say experts

“This is a serious issue. It is clear that a downward trend is truly happening right now. Hence, we need to act fast to address the problem. We have to think about the welfare of 116,000 registered fishermen in the nation who rely heavily on fishing for their livelihood,“ he told Bernama in a recent interview.
At the same time, the coral reef bleaching that is currently happening in the oceans because of the intensified ocean acidification can also pose a threat to the current fish population because the reef serves as a breeding and nursing location for fish.
He said that if the surrounding ocean temperatures rise and acidify, such algae can spread aggressively, causing fish reared in cages to suffocate owing to a lack of dissolved oxygen in the water when the algae are abundant in the same places.
“As a result, we must prepare early to face any adverse possibility. In the long run, we will cut the number of trawler boat vessel licences issued and will only keep the current number of 64,000 boat vessels. This means that no new boat vessel licences involving fishing zones of 30 nautical miles or less will be issued.
“With this type of technology, fishermen no longer need to linger around the ocean looking for fish. This is because fish will congregate in places with a lot of plankton as their food supply. This technology will also allow fishermen to spend less time on the ocean and use less petrol and diesel fuel,” he added.
“Hopefully, such initiatives will help those who have seen a decrease in their daily fish catch due to a variety of factors. Currently, the haze is affecting the country as a result of global warming and the El Nino phenomenon, which means they cannot venture out to the ocean for a while due to health factors.
