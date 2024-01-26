NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Performance Issue Discovered

At the time of this publication, it was discovered by NVIDIA over the weekend that this particular model, the MSI Ventus 3X GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super is suffering from an issue whereby its overall performance is approximately 5% below what the GPU brand says should be its optimal performance. NVIDIA has already issued reviewers a VBIOS update for it, so I will retest the card with a fix and update this review with the new findings a little later down the road.
Original article below: The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super is the second of the new RTX 40 Super series cards to come out and in keeping with its own trend, the GPU brand has said that there will not be a Founders Edition version of the GPU. Instead, it will be leaving it in the hands of its AIB partners and to that end, the model of the card that we have comes in the form of the MSI Ventus 3X. Specifications Design As it has been with MSI's Ventus lineup, the RTX 4070 Ti Super model in my lab sports a mildly wild look that itself has been recycled from the non-Super RTX 4070 T
