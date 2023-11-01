Nvidia faces $5 Billion Loss as US Export restrictions impact China Chip orders

Nvidia’s stock price plummeted to $392.30, marking a 4.7 percent decrease and hitting its lowest point since mid-June. Previously, Nvidia’s stock had been a driving force behind the Nasdaq index’s 22 percent gain this year.
However, it has now dropped by almost 20 percent from its peak closing price of $493.55 on August 31. Market experts and investors are closely monitoring the situation as the repercussions of these export restrictions send shockwaves throughout the global technology industry.
Nvidia received a notification last week, stating that AI chip orders slated for delivery to prominent Chinese companies like Alibaba Group Holding, ByteDance, and Baidu in the coming year are now subject to the latest export restrictions imposed by the US Commerce Department.
These restrictions have immediate and tangible consequences for Nvidia’s business operations. The company had completed its deliveries of advanced AI chips to China for this year and was in the process of expediting some 2024 orders before the new regulations were set to take effect in mid-November.
However, the US government informed Nvidia that the export limitations on high-end chips, including sales to China, were effective immediately. Consequently, Nvidia now faces the challenging task of potentially canceling billions of dollars worth of orders for its advanced chips to China.
This development carries wide-reaching implications, impacting not only Nvidia but also critical AI resources for Chinese tech companies. Orders from leading Chinese firms for the upcoming year exceeded $5 billion, making this setback a substantial blow to the tech giant’s revenue projections.
