Nvidia Engineer Accidentally Shares Stolen Data During Video Conference

A Nvidia Corp engineer accidentally shared a file containing stolen data about robocar technology during a video conference call with his former employer. He was convicted of infringing business secrets in Germany and now Valeo is suing Nvidia in California. Intellectual property theft is a recurring theme in the autonomous-driving market.





