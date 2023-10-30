Number of dengue cases in Johor more than tripled in ME42

JOHOR BARU: The number of dengue cases in Johor for epidemiology week 42 (ME42) went up to 8,422 compared to 2,755 cases recorded in the same period in 2022.
“From the total 8,442 cases recorded as of Oct 23 this year, 3,432 cases or 40.7% are epidemic locality while 5,010 or 59.3% are non-epidemic locality,’’ he said. He said of the 209 cases, 160 reported cases are in Johor Baru, followed by Kulai (15) and Kota Tinggi with eight cases.
He added there were three deaths recorded in ME42, bringing the total deaths to 18, against one death recorded during the same period in 2022. On the Covid-19 situation, he said there were 400,979 cumulative cases in Johor as of Oct 21, 2023, of which 397,913 were local infections and 3,066 were imported cases. headtopics.com
He added Johor did not record a drastic increase in Covid-19 cases for the past few months, and the bed usage at hospitals for Covid-19 patients was below 1.0%.
Malaysia Headlines
