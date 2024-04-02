Nubia Releases Photographer Edition of nubia Z60 Ultra in Malaysia

Nubia today announced the release of the special Photographer Edition of the nubia Z60 Ultra in Malaysia. Equipped with a dynamic fold-line segmented camera module and NeoVision AI Imaging, this smartphone offers a unique photography experience.

The Vegan Leather-effect Retro Camera Design adds a touch of elegance to the device. With AI-based smart erase functionality, users can easily remove unwanted objects from their photos.

