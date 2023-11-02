Novo Nordisk’s earnings surge on Wegovy obesity drugs frenzy

Revenue rose 38% to 58.73 billion kroner (US$8.3 billion) excluding some items, the Danish drugmaker said Thursday, beating analysts’ estimates. Operating profit rose 47% during the period. Wegovy sales hit nearly 10 billion kroner during the period, ahead of expectations even as it continues to battle with supply issues. About 95% of sales of Wegovy are in the US, where the pharma group is struggling to keep up with demand.

For now, it’s restricting starter doses for Wegovy — which can help overweight people lose about 15% of their body weight — to safeguard supplies for people in the US who are already on the medicine, the company said.

The drugs’ success has sparked something of a gold rush in the pharma industry, and some analysts predict this class of treatments could become one of the biggest-ever blockbusters. “Nordisk is investing in production capacity to boost supply of Wegovy both short and long term but still sees supply constraints. The coming years will benefit further from a wider launch of Wegovy in various markets.”

Novo earlier this month raised its outlook for revenue and profit for a third time, saying operating profit may jump by as much as 46%, fuelled by Wegovy and Ozempic sales.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.