‘Nothing to do with me’: K-pop star G-Dragon denies drug use in ongoing police probe

Look in the mirror, Fahmi tells PAS for labelling as ‘alarmist’ PM Anwar’s claim of being threatened by European MPs over Palestine

Singapore man gets seven years jail for killing pregnant wife, after attempted suicide when accounting error made him think business was doomedKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — K-pop icon G-Dragon has denied all allegations of drug use and said that he would be fully cooperating with the police on his ongoing investigation.

Earlier today, the 35-year-old Korean mogul rapper released an official statement refuting allegations of drug use through his attorney, reportedG-Dragon said in his statement: “I am Kwon Ji Yong. First of all, I have not used drugs. Furthermore, I would like to clarify that the recent news reports about ‘violation of drug control laws’ have nothing to do with me.” headtopics.com

He added: “However, I am aware that many people are concerned, so I will actively cooperate with the investigative agencies and earnestly comply with the investigation.”Two days ago, G-Dragon shocked his fans after being booked for a second time on drug-related charges.

This came after the Incheon Police stated that they had opened an investigation into G-Dragon’s case but declined to provide details of the allegations against him. In 2011, at the age of 23, he was investigated for smoking marijuana but released without charge. Prosecutors explained at the time that it was his first offence and the dosage of marijuana found on him was low.Hailed as the King of K-Pop and former frontman of popular boy band BigBang, G-Dragon is the latest in a string of South Korean entertainers to face such a probe. headtopics.com

Read more:

malaymail »

Get Ready For Asia's Fittest Party: The Music Run by CIMB, Kuala Lumpur 2024!Where else can you go for a 5km run with your friends and then party your heart out immediately after? It's no wonder that Asia's fittest party is such a lit Read more ⮕

Shake Shack Malaysia: First store will be opening at The Exchange, TRX in Kuala LumpurKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — A delicious surprise popped up online today. We got confirmation that Shake Shack, the famous burger chain from the United States, has announced that they... Read more ⮕

Shake Shack Malaysia: First store will be opening at The Exchange, TRX in Kuala LumpurShake Shack Malaysia officially announced that their first store will be at TRX. Operated by SPC Group, read on to find out more about their first store in Malaysia Read more ⮕

Malaysia's first Shake Shack opening at The Exchange, TRX in Kuala LumpurShake Shack Malaysia officially announced that their first store will be at TRX. Operated by SPC Group, read on to find out more about their first store in Malaysia Read more ⮕

Korda guna Kejohanan Maybank untuk lonjak pada penghujung musim di FloridaKUALA LUMPUR: Penyandang juara Olimpik, Nelly Korda (gambar) berharap dapat menggunakan Kejohanan Golf Maybank di Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club (KL... Read more ⮕

Korda to use Maybank C’ship to gear up for season-ending flourish in FloridaKUALA LUMPUR: Reigning Olympic champion Nelly Korda hopes to use the Maybank Championship, which tees off at the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club (K... Read more ⮕