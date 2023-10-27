Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim is new Agong for five years from Jan 31, 2024; Perak’s Sultan Nazrin named as deputy

The Nothing brand will be opening a new store in Plaza Lowyat, in partnership with its exclusive distributor in Malaysia, Zitron. ― SoyaCincau picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 ― For fans of Nothing, try to make time this weekend. The Nothing brand will be opening a new store in Plaza Lowyat, in partnership with its exclusive distributor in Malaysia, Zitron.

The store will be on the first floor of Plaza Lowyat. Fans can head there to check out the latest Nothing products or send in their phones for repair if needed. The full range of Nothing products will be on display at the image store. headtopics.com

To celebrate the opening, Nothing will be doing a limited giveaway during the opening weekend where limited Nothing branded t-shirts will be given out to the first 20 customers in-store.Buyers of the Nothing Phone (2) will also get a free Ear (stick) for free. There are also special deals, where customers can buy Ear (2) at a special price, with limited quantity available in store.

The grand opening of the new Nothing image store will be happening on October 28 and 29, so don’t miss out on getting some good deals on Nothing products. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out our review of the Nothing Phone (2) headtopics.com

