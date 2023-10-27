Nothing is opening official image store in Plaza Lowyat this weekend

For fans of Nothing, try to make time this weekend. The Nothing brand will be opening a new store in Plaza Lowyat, in partnership with its exclusive distributor in Malaysia, Zitron. The store will also be the location of the brand’s newest after-sales office.

The store will be on the first floor of Plaza Lowyat. Fans can head there to check out the latest Nothing products or send in their phones for repair if needed. The full range of Nothing products will be on display at the image store.

To celebrate the opening, Nothing will be doing a limited giveaway during the opening weekend where limited Nothing branded t-shirts will be given out to the first 20 customers in-store. Buyers of the Nothing Phone (2) will also get a free Ear (stick) for free. There are also special deals, where customers can buy Ear (2) at a special price, with limited quantity available in store. Other activities happening include a claw machine session, where lucky attendees can stand a chance to win exclusive gifts from Nothing. headtopics.com

The grand opening of the new Nothing image store will be happening on the 28 and 29 October, so don’t miss out on getting some good deals on Nothing products. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out our review of the Nothing Phone (2)

Read more:

Soya_Cincau »

Lords Of The Fallen’s Undead World Has A Seriously Frightening EnemyNothing adds pressure like the relentless Scarlet Shadow hunting you nonstop Read more ⮕

Biden says he has ‘no confidence’ in Palestinian death countWhile accepting that ‘innocents have been killed’, the president did not say why he was sceptical. Read more ⮕

Unwinding with Ease: Why Playing Connect Four Online is a Relaxing PastimeIn reality, if you choose the right type of game, you will be able to not only learn new skills and train your brain, but you can also understand how to unwind with ease. Here, we are going to list some of the reasons why playing Connect Four online is a relaxing pastime. Read more ⮕

Why white is a good cabinet colour for your homeA fugitive Vietnamese businesswoman was sentenced to 10 years in jail on Thursday, her second sentence in absentia as the country's communist authorities push on with an anti-corruption purge. Read more ⮕

Why young people in China are signing up to senior citizens' universitiesBEIJING, Oct 27 ― Young people in China have found the ideal solution for practicing an artistic or cultural activity without breaking the bank: taking courses at senior... Read more ⮕

Why amend Najib’s charges after five years in court, asks ShafeeDefence counsel Shafee Abdullah suggests that the prosecution drop the three affected charges instead. Read more ⮕