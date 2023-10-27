Nothing CEO reveals the Nothing Power (1) charger, a multi-device charger that never saw the light of day

CEO Carl Pei has released a video that highlights the shortcomings of the Nothing Power (1) model which did not transit into a production model. The Nothing Power (1) was a charger and power bank that was supposed to simultaneously charge multiple devices. The Nothing Power (1) bears a close semblance in transparent design to theThe Nothing CEO video shows a prototype of the Power (1) with Nothing’s signature transparent look.

Nothing says that the transparent plastic housing of the Power (1) was not solid enough to withstand drops. The device was significantly heavier because of the presence of the integrated battery. Nothing also experienced temperature management issues during the development of the Power (1). This was more evident when charging with USB and wirelessly simultaneously.

The housing and temperature problems for Nothing Power (1) led to its failure to become a commercial product. Nothing has since released a high-speed GaN charger but obviously less ambitious than the Power (1). Apple’s AirPower charger underwent a similar trajectory as the Nothing Power (1). The gadget was eventually canceled by Apple after several years of delay. headtopics.com

Read more:

gizmochina »

Nothing is opening official image store in Plaza Lowyat this weekend (VIDEO)KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 ― For fans of Nothing, try to make time this weekend. The Nothing brand will be opening a new store in Plaza Lowyat, in partnership with its exclusive... Read more ⮕

Nothing is opening official image store in Plaza Lowyat this weekendDo you have nothing to do this weekend? Why not check out Nothing's new image store opening in Plaza Lowyat on Saturday and Sunday? The whole Nothing product range will be available for customers to check out. Read more ⮕

Nothing is opening official image store in Plaza Low Yat this weekendDo you have nothing to do this weekend? Why not check out Nothing's new image store opening in Plaza Lowyat on Saturday and Sunday? The whole Nothing product range will be available for customers to check out. Read more ⮕

Digital-related investments in Malaysia hits RM110b, says MDEC CEOKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Malaysia has facilitated RM110 billion in digital-related investments, almost double the target under the Malaysia Digital Blueprint’s (MyDigital)... Read more ⮕

airasia Move (formerly airasia Superapp) welcomes Nadia Omer as its fourth CEO since 2020airasia MOVE has announced Nadia Omer as its new CEO, effective 26 October 2023. Read more ⮕

Digital technology deals in Malaysia hit RM110b, says MDEC CEOKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — Malaysia has facilitated RM110 billion in digital opportunities, almost double the target under the Malaysia Digital Blueprint’s (MyDigital)... Read more ⮕