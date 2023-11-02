Not much change in price in Miri despite lifting of chicken subsidies, survey finds

In fact, a premise in the heart of town had their fresh and frozen chicken priced a little lower than before the subsidy was cancelled.An employee of the outlet said that they did receive notification of the change in pricing for fresh chicken, but they were unsure if that was the new pricing or just the price for the chicken yesterday, as the prices were not regulated by the government anymore.

A survey at a frozen food outlet selling fresh chicken found that the prices were still within a similar range as the day before and under control with no “panic buying” incidents. Maria, 50, a housewife from Permyjaya, said the abolishment of subsidies does not have a deep impact, as the matter was already expected, and irrespective of the price, people will still be buying chicken.“If the price goes up, we do not have much choice, as chicken is a popular source of protein among my children. But I hope the price hike will not be drastic,” she said.

A civil servant who requested anonymity said that even if there were a price hike, she hoped that it would not be so high that it would burden the people, especially the low-income group and those with large families.

“If the hike is within RM1 and below, I think that is still acceptable because we do not have much choice. “But as a working mother, I also need to stay alert for ‘Jualan Rahmah’ or promotions where chickens are sold cheaper. During that time, I can stock up on chicken or buy at least a week’s supply.Compared to rice, she said chicken is not something that is vital for every meal; in fact, people can choose whether to buy it or not as there are also other sources of protein.“But you have to look at where you live. For me and my husband, who are living in government quarters, it’s really not possible.

