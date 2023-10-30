Not all B40s will be assisted to get free tests for B2 motorcycle, taxi, bus and e-hailing licences

– LokeThe transport ministry says that the government cannot support all B40 individuals who want to obtain a Class B2 motorcycle license and taxi, bus and ride-hailing licenses, as

According to transport minister Anthony Loke, only individuals from that category who face difficulties in terms of financial ability will be considered to receive the benefits of the programme, as “There is an allocation of more than RM4 million for us to cover expenses to help the B40 group, but of course this means that not everyone who takes a driver’s license will be able to be accommodated by the government. We can’t do that,” he said during an episode of“What is meant is that we will have a programme, an initiative where we provide assistance to the B40 group to take this license, and also for drivers who want to get PSV and GDL.

Prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the finance minister, had announced in Budget 2023 that the government would, through the MyPSV programme,The B2 license test fee is currently set at RM17 for Part 1 and RM20 for Part 2 (which includes rental of test motorcycles and use of the test circuit). Most driving schools charge somewhere between RM500 to RM800 for taking the B2 motorcycle licence, including course fees, training sessions and hire of test bikes. headtopics.com

So this B40 thing is being overemphasized,overhyped just to stay “popular” like the Rm5 rahmah meals.If PM aldy approved, just follow only dun b pandai pandai wan to score point. U n former transport minister same same 2×5 n 5×2There are people who need workers, if no money please go apply to work and earn the money. Don’t expect everything comes free!A lot of b40 like to spend their money on car rims and accessories for their Honda city.

MOE: Elements of Extremism & Violence Not Permitted During Palestine Solidarity WeekPreviously, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that he wants the Palestine Solidarity Week that begins Sunday at schools nationwide controlled. Read more ⮕

Blanket rejection of official letters not in English: A call for flexibility ― Pola SinghOCTOBER 28 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's recent statement about returning official letters not written in Bahasa Malaysia might seem like a simple... Read more ⮕

Reintroducing inheritance tax not practical, says Dr WeePETALING JAYA: A woman who had been reported missing by family members two days prior was found dead in a car. Read more ⮕

Aim for equipping students with compassion, not violence, says MCA's SawJOHOR BARU: Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar has been known to be one of the few leaders who never shies away from speaking His Majesty’s mind, especially when it comes to the welfare of his subjects. Read more ⮕

Education Ministry firm in not reviving UPSR, says FadhlinaPETALING JAYA: Three people were injured when a section of the ceiling at the Megah Rise Mall here collapsed during the heavy downpour on Saturday (Oct 28) afternoon. Read more ⮕

Shafie Apdal says PM Anwar has not done enough, race-based politics must stopKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 —Former Sabah chief minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal today said that Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has not done enough as a Prime Minister. The Semporna MP... Read more ⮕