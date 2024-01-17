Northeast Monsoon Floods Continue in Malaysia

The northeast monsoon floods which started in November last year is ongoing with parts of the country still on alert for floods. As of January 13, there were 5,666 people seeking shelter at 41 evacuation centres in Johor and Pahang. The number of flood evacuees peaked at nearly 30,000 in late December and the floods have claimed the lives of three people so far. Here’s a recap on the monsoon’s progress and some key facts about the country’s rainy weather and floods.





staronline » / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.