North Korea Tests Underwater Nuclear Weapon System in Response to Joint Naval Exercises

North Korea announces the testing of an underwater nuclear weapon system in response to joint naval exercises by the US, South Korea, and Japan. The test was conducted in the East Sea of Korea.

North Korea has announced that it tested an underwater nuclear weapon system in response to joint naval exercises by the US, South Korea, and Japan. The drills were seen as a threat to North Korea's security, so Pyongyang conducted the test in the East Sea of Korea. This comes after North Korea claimed to have tested an underwater nuclear attack drone last year.

