North Korea Tests Underwater Nuclear Weapon System in Response to Joint Naval Exercises

North Korea has announced that it tested an underwater nuclear weapon system in response to joint naval exercises by the US, South Korea, and Japan. The drills were seen as a threat to North Korea's security, so Pyongyang conducted the test in the East Sea of Korea. This comes after North Korea claimed to have tested an underwater nuclear attack drone last year.





DailyExpress_MY » / 🏆 3. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.