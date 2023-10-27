No reports lodged against i-Serve since probe began, says Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: Not a single i-Serve investor has turned up to lodge a report on their investments since investigations began on the company, say the police.
Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) Comm Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said since he called on investors to come forward on Monday (Oct 23) no one has turned up yet. "As of now we have arrested a total of four individuals to help with our investigations. There are several leads that we are looking into at the moment," he told reporters at the CCID headquarters here on Thursday (Oct 26).
He added that they are in the midst of investigating the exact number of individuals who invested in the company. "Having these investors come forward would greatly help our investigations. These investors can be considered as victims so it is good for them to come forward and lodge a report," he said.
It was reported that luxury cars, designer handbags, expensive watches and jewellery are among the items seized by police in the ongoing probe into MYAirline, with about RM5mil in bank accounts also frozen, it was revealed.
The items were seized over the course of the investigation that began with the arrests of MYAirline co-founder Datuk Allan Goh and his family members on Oct 17. A total of 12 vehicles, six watches, eight handbags, two laptops, a CPU, 10 pieces of jewellery and documents connected to i-Serve Technology and Vacation Sdn Bhd have been seized, adding to the total of 20 bank accounts.
Police also arrested a suspect in his 40s, believed to be an i-Serve shareholder, at his home in Bangsar on Oct 23, adding that the suspect was taken to the Jinjang central lock-up where he is remanded until Friday (Oct 26).