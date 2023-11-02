No plans to revive GST, says Anwar

“Therefore, the government will continue to monitor the current economic condition and consider fiscal measures which are suitable with short and medium term,” he added.Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, was responding to Datuk Dr Zulkafperi Hanafi(PN-Tanjung Karang) who asked if the government plans to reintroduce GST in the country in the short and medium term.

The service tax was raised from 6% to 8% but would not include services such as food and beverage, and telecommunications.

