No plans to peg the ringgit, says Steven Sim

PETALING JAYA: The government has no intention to peg the ringgit and impose foreign exchange (forex) controls as it is not the right solution to address the weakening local currency, said deputy finance minister Steven Sim.

He said the national economy and financial system were now on a stronger footing, compared to during the 1997 Asian financial crisis, to face global financial market volatility and forex movements. “Secondly, (if a ringgit peg is imposed), Malaysia would lose its monetary policy freedom and need to follow the interest rates based on the ringgit-pegged currencies.

“For example, if the ringgit is pegged to the US dollar, we would have to raise interest rates in line with those in the US, and this will exert pressure towards higher financing costs for the people,” he said in response to a query from Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Wan Fayhsal wanted to know whether the government, through Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), planned to peg the ringgit’s value as implemented previously due to the ringgit’s low level against the greenback at present.“Otherwise, we would have to reintroduce capital control measures to prevent and overcome speculative pressures on the ringgit.

“If capital control measures were introduced today, the negative impact on investor confidence would be very dear and could affect capital flows, as Malaysia has a much larger capital market now compared with 1998,” he said.

