No one’s gone to jail for tinted windows, says Loke

KUALA LUMPUR: No car owner has ever been hauled to court and imprisoned for tinting their windows not according to regulations, says transport minister Loke Siew Fook.“There’s no issue of being thrown into jail for having heavily tinted windows. I hope this clarifies the matter for the public,” he said in his winding-up speech on the 2024 budget for his ministry.

The new set of regulations gazetted in 2019 stipulate that the visible light transmittance for a vehicle’s front windscreen should be at least 70% and at least 50% for the front side windows. However, it said the rear side windows and rear windscreen may allow for 0% visible light transmittance.

