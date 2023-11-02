'No one’s gone to jail for tinted car windows'

“There’s no issue of being thrown into jail for having heavily tinted windows. I hope this clarifies the matter for the public,” he said in his winding-up speech on the 2024 budget for his ministry today.

Last month, JPJ warned drivers of private vehicles against violating regulations on tinting their windows, saying they may face a fine or jail time. The new regulations gazetted in 2019 stipulate that the visible light transmittance for a vehicle’s front windscreen should be at least 70%, and at least 50% for the front side windows. However, it said the rear side windows and rear windscreen may allow for 0% visible light transmittance.

Social media had been rife with speculation that offenders would be thrown into jail for the offence, though Loke said: “That is actually not true.”“If they do not pay (the compound), then they can (be brought) to court. That’s generally (how it goes). The reality is that what is imposed is merely a compound.” Daily Express Malaysia

