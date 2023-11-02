No need to revive UPSR, says expert

However, Anuar Ahmad of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia said, the PBD needs to be carried out in an organised manner, where schools should make sure there are not too many students in a class, otherwise, it would overburden the teacher.
“If you don’t have activities, then how can a teacher assess their students? If they just sit and listen to what their teachers are teaching, then, how can the teacher provide scoring? On Oct 28, education minister Fadhlina Sidek said the government would not revive the UPSR, despite calls from parents for it to be reinstated as a benchmark for their children’s primary school achievement.
Anuar said scrapping the UPSR would not have an effect on the quality of students that enrolled in secondary schools because PBD and end-of-semester tests would still be in place. “If we were to look at the aim of primary education, it is to ensure that students can master their 3M skills and that they are able to build a genuine motivation to study.
“The basis (of primary education) is fun in learning. When they enjoy learning, they will join secondary school with a strong mastery of the 3M. They will also be motivated to learn, as they have been inculcated with a fun learning culture,” he said.
“If we do not have this test for 10-year-olds, there might be students that enrol into secondary schools that still cannot read, write and count well,” he said.Parent Action Group For Education Malaysia (PAGE) said the onus was on the education ministry to ensure that PBD maintained the same standard as its predecessor.
