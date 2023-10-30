No More Matt Healy Incident! Minister Tells Concert Organisers to Have Kill Switch During Performance

Matt Healy’s “tantrum” during the Good Vibes Festival this year has prompted the Minister to shut down the festival immediately. The festival is over but how do we make sure history does not repeat itself?

Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital, Teo Nie Ching suggested a “kill switch” to stop unwanted things from happening at future concerts, especially indecent acts. The suggestion was brought up today (October 30) in Parliament, where Teo said she has informed the concert organisers to prepare themselves a kill switch just to anticipate and prevent.

Teo said this step is taken to ensure the viral Matt Healy’s “tantrum” incident, where he kissed his male partner on stage does not happen again. How does the kill switch work? “The organisers will switch off the electricity supply if there is any unwanted incidents during the performance”, Teo explained. headtopics.com

This suggestion is also taken as a measure and a reminder for all artistes to respect local cultures, Teo added. The kill switch is not the only step that will be taken during the performances but police officers and other agencies will also be deployed at the scene to monitor the situation.

As for taking action against the performers who breach the rules and regulations, Teo said it is not under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Communications and Digital but under the purview of the Foreign Ministry and Immigration Department. headtopics.com

In case you missed it, the lead singer of the British band 1975, Matt Healy made headlines after he criticised the Malaysian government in regard to the LGBTQ law in the country. He then smashed a drone before kissing his partner on stage.

Saravanan: No talks with PM on appointment of MIC’s Cabinet minister or deputy ministerJOHOR BARU: Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar has been known to be one of the few leaders who never shies away from speaking His Majesty’s mind, especially when it comes to the welfare of his subjects. Read more ⮕

Essential to apply moral values in delivering 'Palestine Solidarity Week' in schools, says deputy ministerPETALING JAYA: Three people were injured when a section of the ceiling at the Megah Rise Mall here collapsed during the heavy downpour on Saturday (Oct 28) afternoon. Read more ⮕

Govt welcomes UNGA resolution calling for Gaza ceasefire, says MinisterPresident Joko Widodo is set to sign a presidential regulation that minority groups in Muslim-majority Indonesia hope would ease requirements to set up their places of worship. Read more ⮕

Nine locations for second phase of Sabah Starlink in January 2024, says Comms MinisterPETALING JAYA: Three people were injured when a section of the ceiling at the Megah Rise Mall here collapsed during the heavy downpour on Saturday (Oct 28) afternoon. Read more ⮕

Deputy minister: MoF recommends creating new finance, entrepreneurial subject at secondary school levelKULAI, Oct 29 — The Finance Ministry (MoF) will forward a recommendation to the Education Ministry (MoE) to set up a new secondary school subject relating to finance and... Read more ⮕

Deputy minister: Finance Ministry recommends creating new finance, entrepreneurial subject at secondary school levelKULAI, Oct 29 — The Finance Ministry (MoF) will forward a recommendation to the Education Ministry (MoE) to set up a new secondary school subject relating to finance and... Read more ⮕