No HRW representative present for meeting on violence allegations in Immigration detention centers

Minister of Home Affairs Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said that there was no representative from the Human Rights Watch ( HRW ) present to hold a meeting with them regarding allegations of violence in the Immigration detention centers. He stated that although they have expressed their willingness to meet to address these allegations, the non-governmental organization has not provided any response so far.

Saifuddin Nasution said that HRW's report was unfair as the Malaysian Immigration Department has always been striving to ensure the welfare of detainees in their centers and has made many compromises. There are immigrants from the Philippines and the United States who have been in the country for a long time, around eight to nine years

