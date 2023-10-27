No gold for world champ Liek Hou at Asian Para Games

HANGZHOU: World para badminton champion Cheah Liek Hou came up short at the Asian Para Games today, only managing a silver medal in the men’s singles SU5 (physical impairment).

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic gold medallist was defeated by his biggest challenger Dheva Anrimusthi of Indonesia 21-18, 19-21, 17-21 in the final at Binjiang Gymnasium.“I tried my best but he had several lucky strokes which rattled my game,” he said.His silver today is Malaysia’s 33rd medal at the Para Games.Subscribe to our newsletter and get news delivered to your mailbox.

Read more:

fmtoday »

After tough last-eight fight, Liek Hou strolls into finalA fugitive Vietnamese businesswoman was sentenced to 10 years in jail on Thursday, her second sentence in absentia as the country's communist authorities push on with an anti-corruption purge. Read more ⮕

Hajat Liek Hou rampas emas tidak kesampaianHajat Cheah Liek Hou untuk merampas semula pingat emas badminton perseorangan lelaki SU5 (kecacatan fizikal) dalam Read more ⮕

Asian Para Games: Five world records tumble as China sweeps 51 goldsHANGZHOU, Oct 26 — China won 51 gold medals, including 16 in swimming, at the 4th Asian Para Games here on Wednesday as five world records were refreshed. Seven Chinese athletes... Read more ⮕

Malaysian Powerlifter Bonnie Bunyau Wins Gold At Asian Para GamesMalaysia’s medal tally at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou is at 4 golds, 6 silvers, and 6 bronzes. Read more ⮕

Bonnie dedicates Asian Para Games powerlifting gold medal to brotherThe 24-year-old won the men’s 72kg event when he lifted 230kg, which is also a new Games record. Read more ⮕

Asian Para Games: Golden lift is for bro Bryan, says Bonnie Bunyau GustinHANGZHOU, Oct 25 — National powerlifting champion Bonnie Bunyau Gustin dedicated the gold medal in the men’s 72kg event won at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Para Games (APG) here... Read more ⮕