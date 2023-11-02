No evidence to suggest data, internal networks compromised, says Singapore national health tech agency after hours-long ‘internet access disruption’

Internet connectivity for the affected public healthcare institutions have been progressively restored from 4.30pm.“Clinical services and operations at the public healthcare institutions, such as access to patient records and appointment systems, remained accessible and unaffected throughout the disruption, and patient care had not been compromised.”
In an earlier Facebook post at 12.43pm on Wednesday, Synapxe said that an “internet access disruption” is affecting all public healthcare clusters.’s queries, SingHealth said that patients can continue to make appointments and access billing services using the SingHealth Health Buddy application.
NHG and NUHS also asked their patients to contact healthcare institutions under their clusters via social media if necessary. Websites of private hospitals, such as Mount Elizabeth Novena and Raffles Medical Group, appear to be unaffected while the websites of the Ministry of Health and HealthHub websites were working.“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank everyone for your patience.”
Malaysia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕
Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕
Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕
Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕
HYPEMY: Penny Tai's Concert Ticketing & Seating Plan For Malaysia & Singapore Shows UnveiledPenny Tai (戴佩妮) fans have something exciting to look forward to in early 2024. The 45-year-old singer-songwriter will be returning to Southeast Asia to hold
Source: HypeMY | Read more ⮕
Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕