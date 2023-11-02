No evidence to suggest data, internal networks compromised, says Singapore national health tech agency after hours-long ‘internet access disruption’

Internet connectivity for the affected public healthcare institutions have been progressively restored from 4.30pm.“Clinical services and operations at the public healthcare institutions, such as access to patient records and appointment systems, remained accessible and unaffected throughout the disruption, and patient care had not been compromised.”

In an earlier Facebook post at 12.43pm on Wednesday, Synapxe said that an “internet access disruption” is affecting all public healthcare clusters.’s queries, SingHealth said that patients can continue to make appointments and access billing services using the SingHealth Health Buddy application.

NHG and NUHS also asked their patients to contact healthcare institutions under their clusters via social media if necessary. Websites of private hospitals, such as Mount Elizabeth Novena and Raffles Medical Group, appear to be unaffected while the websites of the Ministry of Health and HealthHub websites were working.“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank everyone for your patience.”

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MALAYMAIL: Study: Singaporeans more stressed than global counterparts; 16pc say their stress is ‘not manageable’SINGAPORE, Nov 1 — Stress levels in Singapore have increased steadily since 2021, with close to nine in 10 people (87 per cent) reporting that they felt stressed this year —...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Service outages: Singapore’s Monetary Authority bars DBS from acquiring new business ventures, reducing branch and ATM network sizes for six monthsSINGAPORE, Nov 1 — DBS bank has been barred from acquiring new business ventures by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and instructed not to reduce the size of its...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Singapore police investigating man caught on camera defecating on the floor at MBS entranceSINGAPORE, Nov 1 — Police are investigating a man who was caught on camera defecating in an open public area at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands (MBS). An MBS spokesperson...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Grab denies cross-country services, viral Thai rider travelling to Singapore for chicken rice fake (VIDEO)KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — If you're thinking of ordering food from overseas after seeing a food delivery rider in Thailand flying to Singapore to buy chicken rice, hold the...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

HYPEMY: Penny Tai's Concert Ticketing & Seating Plan For Malaysia & Singapore Shows UnveiledPenny Tai (戴佩妮) fans have something exciting to look forward to in early 2024. The 45-year-old singer-songwriter will be returning to Southeast Asia to hold

Source: HypeMY | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: MP questions move to involve Singapore in Johor’s water studyKubang Kerian MP Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man cites the question of national security in involving foreign nations in the study of Malaysia’s water management.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕