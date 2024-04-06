No Compromise on 3R Issues and Constitution, Says Anwar

No one is above the law when it comes to 3R (religion, race and royalty) issues and the Constitution , says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim . He said there would be no compromise, especially when the country’s institutions and the Constitution are challenged. “It does not matter who the person is, what position they are holding or which party they belong to. If they threaten the peace, action must be taken.

“Do not threaten us if action is taken, what more when it comes to those who touch on 3R,” Anwar said at a press conference after attending a briefing on Penang’s development at Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow’s office in Komtar here yesterday.Anwar was responding to questions on Umno Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh’s detention in Kota Kinabalu earlier yesterda

Anwar Ibrahim 3R Issues Constitution Law Compromise Institutions Umno Youth Detention

