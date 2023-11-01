No chicken cutting charges in Malacca after price flotation

State Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) director Norena Jaafar said the price of chicken sold to consumers in public markets as well as supermarkets in the state will be based on weight per kilogramme (kg).

“The results of monitoring in public markets today found that the average price of fresh chicken was RM8.90 per kg including cutting services. After the price floatation, it will be an open market...there may be price haggling between consumers and traders but it is up to each individual.

“This will however, not happen in supermarkets,“ she told reporters after inspecting chicken prices at the Malacca Historic City Council wet market in Bachang here today.. “The Malacca KPDN guarantees that chicken to be sold will be new and fresh even though there is no price hike for goods currently.”

Elaborating further Norena said a total of 21 KPDN price monitoring officers would be mobilised to all public markets and supermarkets in the state on a daily basis to monitor the price of chicken supplies.

At the same time, she said until yesterday (Oct 31), inspections have been carried out on 25,422 business premises involving retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers and farmers in Malacca . She said during this period, her team received 1,031 official complaints related to the prices of goods and five official complaints for various offences related to chicken.

“Melaka KPDN will also implement continuous monitoring and enforcement under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 (AKHAP 2011).

