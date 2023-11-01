No action needed under Sedition Act against Dr Mahathir, says Saifuddin

However, the Home Minister said he will leave it fully to the police to take appropriate action if necessary."The most important thing is that anyone can express their opinions but never cross the line and touch on matters related to religion, race, and the royal institution,” he told reporters here.
He said this in response to Padang Rengas Umno division chief Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz who called for action under the Sedition Act to be taken against Dr Mahathir for criticising the current government.
Saifuddin said that his ministry took note of the organisation of a gathering and the"Malay proclamation” event, which the former prime minister had been due to attend. The event was organised following Dr Mahathir’s claim that Malays have lost more power under the current government’s administration.
"I believe the people can see for themselves whether the allegations are true...Tun (Dr Mahathir) himself has been in power for 22 years and 22 months. There were a lot of things he could have done to protect the Malays and prevent the things that Tun are concerned about from occurring.Earlier, Saifuddin attended the Ikon Madani Townhall organised by Yayasan Prihatin Nasional, which was attended by about 2,000 Universiti Teknologi Mara and Universiti Pertahanan Awam Nasional students.
Malaysia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕
Source: staronline | Read more ⮕
Source: staronline | Read more ⮕
Source: staronline | Read more ⮕
Source: staronline | Read more ⮕
Source: staronline | Read more ⮕