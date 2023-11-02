No.2 Swiatek downs No.3 Gauff to stay unbeaten at WTA Finals

World number two Iga Swiatek defeated third-ranked Coco Gauff 6-0, 7-5 in a showdown of reigning Grand Slam champions. — AFP picCANCÚN (Mexico), Nov 2 — World number two Iga Swiatek defeated third-ranked Coco Gauff 6-0, 7-5 in a showdown of reigning Grand Slam champions on Wednesday in a group-stage match at the WTA Finals.

Poland’s 22-year-old Swiatek, the French Open winner and a four-time Grand Slam champion, took only 89 minutes to dispatch 19-year-old American Gauff, who won the US Open last month. The victory also boosted Swiatek’s chances to overtake Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka for the year-end world number one ranking at the season-ending outdoor hardcourt event in Mexico.

In windy conditions, Gauff hit only six winners compared to 31 unforced errors while Swiatek hit 11 winners, half her number of unforced errors.Swiatek, a three-time Roland Garros champion and last year’s US Open winner, improved to 9-1 all-time against Gauff, whose only triumph in the rivalry came in August’s Cincinnati semi-finals ahead of her first major title at New York.

Swiatek, the 2022 year-end number one, also beat Gauff in their most recent prior meeting last month at a Beijing semi-final but the US teen was nursing a right shoulder injury. Gauff could not become the first teen to win multiple matches at a WTA Finals since Serbian Ana Ivanovic in 2007.Gauff netted a forehand to surrender the first break and a 2-0 lead in the opening set and Swiatek smashed a backhand shot on the baseline to break again at love for a 4-0 edge.Gauff broke for a 2-1 lead in the second set when Swiatek hit a forehand volley wide, her third unforced error of the game, and Gauff held in a dramatic 12-minute sixth game for a 4-2 edge.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MALAYMAIL: Sabalenka feels ‘disrespected’ by WTA at ‘unsafe’ Cancun finaleCANCUN, Oct 30 — World number one Aryna Sabalenka said she feels “disrespected” by tennis’ governing body and claimed the hastily-built court being used for the WTA Finals...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Aaron-Wooi Yik on track to qualify for World Tour FinalsMANILA (Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network): Police are looking for evidence that will directly link the police officer identified as a “person of interest” in the disappearance of beauty queen, former Miss Batangas Catherine Camilon.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

WORLDOFBUZZ: S'porean Competitive Eater Downs 8.5KG of Noodles at Hawker Stall & We're Full Just Watching Him'This is about over 20 servings of noodles, soup, and barchor,' said the competitive eater in the clip.

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Malaysia commends 121 countries that stood up for Gaza at UNGA emergency sessionKUALA LUMPUR: Singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia’s recent Europe swing had its ups and downs but it was the manner he had handled himself through it all that won the praise of his coach Wong Tat Meng.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: At least 137 Orang Asli villages still without power supply, Zahid tells Dewan RakyatKUALA LUMPUR: Singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia’s recent Europe swing had its ups and downs but it was the manner he had handled himself through it all that won the praise of his coach Wong Tat Meng.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: October manufacturing PMI stays at 46.8 for 14th month of business downturnKUALA LUMPUR: Singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia’s recent Europe swing had its ups and downs but it was the manner he had handled himself through it all that won the praise of his coach Wong Tat Meng.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕